“US and EU push Armenia to withdraw from the CSTO,” Zakharova says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated today that “Washington and Brussels are convincing the Armenian leadership to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).”

“According to incoming information, Washington and Brussels are convincing the Armenian leadership to withdraw from the CSTO, boost cooperation with NATO, reorient the military-technical cooperation program and sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan without taking into account the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians,” Zakharova said.

She also noted that “two thousand employees of the U.S. Embassy are engaged in processing the information space in Armenia.”

“Now enormous resources are thrown to process media space inside Armenia. Two thousand people - employees of the U.S. Embassy - are engaged in exactly this,” Zakharova said.