Hungary vetoes the EU statement on the situation in Karabakh


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Hungary has vetoed the statement of the European Union on the situation in Karabakh.

Azerbaijani media reports this, citing “European diplomatic sources”.

 

It is noted that the “anti-Azerbaijani biased statement” of the EU High Representative for the Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell was initially supposed to be a joint statement of all 27 EU countries, but was not adopted due to Hungary’s veto.

