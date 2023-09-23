Hungary vetoes the EU statement on the situation in Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Hungary has vetoed the statement of the European Union on the situation in Karabakh.

Azerbaijani media reports this, citing “European diplomatic sources”.

It is noted that the “anti-Azerbaijani biased statement” of the EU High Representative for the Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell was initially supposed to be a joint statement of all 27 EU countries, but was not adopted due to Hungary’s veto.