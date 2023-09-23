Borrell: Forced displacement of the civilian population will be met with a strong response by the EU

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated today that the “European Union condemns the military operation by Azerbaijan against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh and deplores the casualties and loss of life caused by this escalation”.

Josep Borrell’s statement reads:

“We have taken note of the respective announcements that a ceasefire agreement was reached. We expect an immediate and complete cessation of hostilities, and for the ceasefire to be respected.

The EU calls on Azerbaijan to allow immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access to the population in need, including through a full re-opening of the Lachin corridor in line with the ICJ Orders of February and July 2023. The humanitarian actors should be able to operate freely. The EU and its Member States stand ready to provide urgent humanitarian assistance.

The EU calls on Baku and Karabakh Armenians to urgently engage in a comprehensive and transparent dialogue.

Azerbaijan bears the responsibility to ensure the rights and security of the Karabakh Armenians, including their right to live in their homes without intimidation and discrimination. Forced displacement of the civilian population through military or other means will be met with a strong response by the EU.

The EU stands ready to take appropriate actions in the event of a further deterioration of the situation.

The EU reiterates its support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both Azerbaijan and Armenia. We call on Azerbaijan to reaffirm its unequivocal commitment to the territorial integrity of Armenia, in line with the 1991 Almaty Declaration.

The EU stands ready to further support the democratically elected authorities of Armenia: the resilience, security and continuation of democratic reforms in the country. The European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) will continue to observe and report on the security situation along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan.

The EU calls for the resumption of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on all pending issues, in view of the conclusion of a peace treaty, and remains fully committed to supporting such negotiations”.