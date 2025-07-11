MFA spokesperson comments on “fake headlines” and “groundless noise”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Ani Badalyan, issued a comment which reads as follows:

“Today, in response to a journalist’s question, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan reaffirmed the principled position of the Republic of Armenia on the unblocking of regional channels. In his speech, the Deputy Minister repeatedly emphasized the key principles of the Republic of Armenia, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and national jurisdiction, which the proposals and solutions to be discussed must comply with, leaving no room for misunderstanding. The Deputy Minister clearly rejected the term and phenomenon of “control” by a third party.

Despite this, the topic has been distorted in the press and by various users on social platforms, with the aim to spread false headlines and create groundless noise amid the negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

We emphasize once again that the vision of unblocking the channels is anchored on the above-mentioned fundamental principles and we urge our media partners to refrain from publications and activities that deliberately distort reality. We hereby expect that the publications distorting the topic will be removed, refuted and this publication will be disseminated.

Direct quote from Deputy Minister Safaryan: “This process must be implemented under the sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction of the Republic of Armenia, if it complies with these principles, then yes, it can be implemented”.”