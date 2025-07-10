Trend: Pashinyan and Aliyev discuss the initialing of the peace agreement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Trend agency reports that the meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi “was held in a constructive atmosphere.”

“Serious and substantive discussions were held on key aspects of the peace agenda: border delimitation, the opening and development of the Zangezur corridor, and the initialing of the peace agreement,” the report said.

Earlier today, the Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a statement following today’s meeting in Abu Dhabi.

“The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan met in Abu Dhabi and discussed different aspects of Armenia-Azerbaijan inter-state normalization agenda.

It was confirmed that bilateral negotiations represent the most efficient format to address all issues concerning the normalization process, and on this basis, it was agreed to continue such result-oriented dialogue.

The leaders, taking stock of the progress made with respect to border delimitation process, instructed the respective state commissions to continue practical work in this regard.

The sides also agreed to continue bilateral negotiations and confidence building measures between the two countries.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed their gratitude to H.E. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates for warm hospitality and organization of their bilateral meeting.”