Azerbaijan “disappointed” with the statements of US Assistant Secretary of State

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed “disappointment” with the statements of Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim made at the hearing of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“The allegations do not reflect the current situation and realities of the post-conflict situation in the region and are disappointing,” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ayhan Hajizadeh said today.

He noted that the statements of the representative of the Department of State “contain elements of Armenia’s anti-Azerbaijani smear campaign.”

Nagorno Karabakh | 2023-09-15 10:14:17 “U.S. not to countenance ethnical cleansing or other atrocities against Karabakh Armenians”

He, in particular, emphasized that the statement of the Department of State representative that the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh should be reflected in the peace agreement” contradicts the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and contains terminology that Armenia uses deliberately to encourage separatism in Azerbaijani territories.”

“The reintegration process is an internal affair of our country and interference in our internal affairs is unacceptable,” Hajizadeh said, calling on the international community, including the U.S., “not to follow Armenia’s smear campaign and refrain from steps that do not contribute to stability in the region.”