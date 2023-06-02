Pashinyan: “We are not Russia’s ally in the war with Ukraine”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that "We are not Russia’s ally in the war with Ukraine.”

The Prime Minister’s office disseminated the transcript of Nikol Pashinyan’s interview to CNN Prima News TV Channel he gave during his official visit to the Czech Republic in early May.

“This was never said out loud, but I think it is visible. We are not Russia’s ally in the war with Ukraine. And our feeling from that war, from that conflict, is anxiety because it directly affects all our relationships.

In the West they notice that we are Russia’s ally, they mostly notice it, in Russia they see that we are not their ally in the Ukraine war, and it turns out that we are not anyone’s ally in this situation, which means that we are vulnerable.

It seems that there is an option to avoid among all these collisions, but also the truth is that the more complicated the situation, the narrower the chances for avoiding,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

“I will tell you something honestly: Armenia has too many problems to bear the problems of the wider region and parts of the world on its shoulders. Unfortunately, our concerns are more than enough, and in our relations with the European Union, the United States and Russia, we are trying to solve the problems of our agenda, which, as you can see, unfortunately, is not always successful,” the Armenian premier said.