Lukashenko convinced Pashinyan's experience to allow coping with challenges


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday and expressed confidence that Armenia will successfully cope with the challenges.

“I am convinced that your vast managerial experience, professional approach to solving state tasks will enable you to continue to successfully cope with the challenges that Armenia faces in the political, social and economic sectors and achieve all the goals set for the benefit of the people of Armenia,” Lukashenko’s message reads.

