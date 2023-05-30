Putin tells Erdogan about “new prospects”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 29.
“Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as the head of state, emphasizing his strong contribution to the development of Russian-Turkish relations in a constructive and mutually beneficial way. He noted that the support expressed by the Turkish people for their leader opens new prospects for expanding practical bilateral cooperation in different areas,” the Kremlin press office’s news release reads.
