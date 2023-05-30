Aliyev’s statements “incomprehensible” for Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan referred today to the May 28 statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, describing them as "incomprehensible.”

“Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to reciprocally recognize each other’s territorial integrity with the territories of 29,800 and 86,600 square kilometers. In this sense, at least, a number of statements made by Ilham Aliyev yesterday are incomprehensible.

In this regard, Azerbaijan and international partners should clarify whether this statement means abandoning the agreements reached in Brussels.

If it means so, we should make additional adjustments in order to plan our future actions,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the parliament.

On May 28, Ilham Aliyev, in particular, stated:

“After Armenia has recognized our territorial integrity, there are practically no serious obstacles left for signing a peace treaty. In the near future, if Armenia does not change its position again, the peace treaty may be signed. Even if the treaty is not signed, in any case, Azerbaijan will not have any problems. Because we are the strong side, we have a strong position at the table of negotiations, we have a strong position on the border.”