Aliyev to attend Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today for the first time will take part as a guest in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated about this.

 

Mediamax notes that in December 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said in Baku that the status of an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union “promises Azerbaijan more benefits in terms of awareness of the activities of the organization.”

 

In August 2022, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, took part as a guest in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. In his speech, he, in particular, said that “Baku is ready to continue creating all conditions for the EAEU partners be able to use the transit potential of Azerbaijan.”

