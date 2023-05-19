Pashinyan: Putin offers holding a trilateral meeting in Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the agreements reached during the trilateral meeting in Brussels “are crucial for establishing stability and peace in the region, finalizing the text of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and delimitating the borders.”

“The next step should be the identification of concrete grounds for demarcation and agreement on it.

The statement that followed the trilateral meeting of May 14 stressed the importance of dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert, in cooperation with the international community, on the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. This process is essential for the real and comprehensive normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and the establishment of lasting peace in the region, therefore it will greatly speed up the signing of the peace treaty,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting.

He noted that although some progress is being made in the negotiations, Azerbaijan continues to pursue an escalation policy on the border with Armenia.

“The mirror-way withdrawal of troops from the border line and the demilitarization of the border line are becoming more urgent. The illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor is a manifestation of Azerbaijan’s escalation policy, which makes the legitimacy of the international mission in the Lachin Corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh obvious and which we are discussing with all our international partners,” he said.

Nikol Pashinyan also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to hold a trilateral meeting with the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on May 25 in Moscow: “The Armenian side accepted the offer.”