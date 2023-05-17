Pashinyan: Armenia recognizes Azerbaijani 86.6 thousand square km territory

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “Armenia recognizes 86.6 thousand square kilometers of Azerbaijan’s territory, and Azerbaijan recognizes 29.8 thousand square kilometers of Armenia’s territory.”

Government’s press office reports that he said this during the summit of the Council of Europe in Reykjavík.

“As a result of the illegal closure of the Lachin Corridor, the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have been under siege for 5 months and are living in conditions of a humanitarian crisis.

Sending an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin Corridor is a necessity,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that the start of Baku-Stepanakert negotiations under international auspices is vital for ensuring the security and rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh:

“By supporting the addressing of these issues, the Council of Europe will contribute to the establishment of democracy and stability in the South Caucasus.”