Peskov rules out rumors about Russia’s interference in elections in Turkey

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov ruled out the rumors about the possibility of Russia’s interference in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey, stressing that “such information is spread by liars.”

TASS reports that Turkey’s single opposition presidential candidate, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, made a post on Twitter in Russian, urging Russia not to interfere in the elections.

“We strictly reject such statements and officially declare that there can be no question of interference. If someone provided Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu with such information, they are liars, and they must be called so,” Peskov said.

“We strongly value our bilateral relations with the Republic of Turkey, because it has so far taken a very responsible, sovereign and thoughtful position on a whole range of regional and global problems that we face,” he said.