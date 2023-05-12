Yerevan calls on Baku to stop “shameful attempts”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called today on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan to "stop the groundless, unjustified and shameful attempts aimed at disrupting the negotiation process by using force and thereby exerting pressure on Armenia.

“In the early morning of May 11 Azerbaijani armed forces, once again resorting to provocative and aggressive actions, opened fire on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia using mortars and artillery. There are wounded on the Armenian side.

These repeated violations of one of the fundamental principles of international law - the non-use of force or the threat of force - demonstrate contempt of the Azerbaijani side for the agreements, including the obligations assumed by the Trilateral Statement of Sochi on October 31, 2022.

These actions of Azerbaijan, aimed at destabilizing the situation, are also an open disregard for the meeting held in Washington, the meetings planned in Brussels and Moscow, aimed at the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the efforts made by international partners interested in stability and peace in the South Caucasus,” the statement says.