Bayramov and Mirzoyan to meet in Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Moscow on May 19.

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan told Armenpress about this.

 

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan held talks in Washington from May 1 to 4, and on May 14 President of the European Council Charles Michel will host Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.

