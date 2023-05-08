FT: Pashinyan and Aliyev to meet in Brussels

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Financial Times writes that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in Brussels on Sunday with the mediation of the European Council President Charles Michel.

The Financial Times says the information has been confirmed by three officials with knowledge of the preparations.

One of them said the Brussels meeting is an “important sign of progress,” adding that the EU and US efforts were “complementary two-track processes”.

The Financial Times also writes that there are also plans for the meeting of Pashinyan, Aliyev and Michel on June 1 with German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French president Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Moldova.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Aliyev’s foreign policy adviser, told the Financial Times that Azerbaijan feels quite comfortable with the Charles Michel mission “because the EU doesn’t have a hidden agenda.” He added that the EU process had developed “key concepts” for the negotiations and their structure.

Hajiyev said Baku was “flexible” about meeting in Moscow, Washington or Brussels, noting that the process should be more “inclusive” in order to yield results.

“Russia can effectively contribute to the peace-building process in the region. But it’s also true that Russia is very much preoccupied with the war in Ukraine,” said Hajiyev.