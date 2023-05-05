Jake Sullivan: “US welcomes progress Armenia and Azerbaijan have made”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated about the progress in the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He wrote in Twitter about it following the meeting with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Good to host Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov together at the White House today.

We welcome the progress Armenia and Azerbaijan have made in talks and encourage continued dialogue,” he tweeted.

Sullivan also noted that “a sustainable and just agreement will be key to unlocking opportunities for both countries and the region.”