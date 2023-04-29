Armenian FM departs for U.S. for the “next round of discussions”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan departs for Washington D.C. on a working visit.

The next round of discussions on the agreement on normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled”, Armenian MFA Spokeswoman Ani Badalyan informed.

In November 2022 U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken hosted in Washington D.C. the talks of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers.

In February 2023 Anthony Blinken attended the meeting of Armenian PM and Azerbaijani President in Munich.