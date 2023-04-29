Armenian FM departs for U.S. for the “next round of discussions” - Mediamax.am

284 views

Armenian FM departs for U.S. for the “next round of discussions”


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan departs for Washington D.C. on a working visit.

The next round of discussions on the agreement on normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled”, Armenian MFA Spokeswoman Ani Badalyan informed.

 

In November 2022 U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken hosted in Washington D.C. the talks of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers.

 

In February 2023 Anthony Blinken attended the meeting of Armenian PM and Azerbaijani President in Munich.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | April 29, 2023 11:36
Armenian FM departs for U.S. for the “next round of discussions”

Nagorno Karabakh | April 28, 2023 16:52
Azerbaijani “environmentalists” stop protest action in the Lachin corridor

Nagorno Karabakh | April 28, 2023 15:53
Mirzoyan says “Armenia to never be engaged in talks on new regulations in Lachin”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023