Zakharova says US and EU “fail their bids for the role of an honest broker”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the US and the EU “failed their bids for the role of an ‘honest broker’ in the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization.”

“Attempts by French and American colleagues to convince everyone that they are guided solely by the interests of achieving peace in the South Caucasus are disavowed by their regular anti-Russian outbursts. Such statements cannot be attributed to any constructive work or the work of an “honest broker”.

Such statements reinforce our feeling that the real aspirations of Washington and Paris are opportunistic and politicized, aimed at undermining Russia’s position. Concern for the fate of the peoples of the region is clearly not part of their plan,” Zakharova said at a briefing on April 27.--