Pashinyan and Putin have a phone conversation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Government’s press office reported that “issues related to the Lachin Corridor and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed during the telephone conversation.”
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.
