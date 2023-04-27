Pashinyan and Putin have a phone conversation - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan and Putin have a phone conversation


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Government’s press office reported that “issues related to the Lachin Corridor and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed during the telephone conversation.”

 

Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

