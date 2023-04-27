Pashinyan tells Michel about the importance of proper international response - Mediamax.am

1493 views

Pashinyan tells Michel about the importance of proper international response


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, emphasized the importance of the proper response of the international community to Azerbaijan’s actions that undermine the regional security and active steps towards the unconditional implementation of the ruling of the International Court of Justice.

The Government’s press office reports that Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the steps the Azerbaijani side takes in the Lachin Corridor are aimed at the consistent implementation of its policy of ethnic cleansing and the complete expulsion of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | April 27, 2023 11:36
“International fact finding mission should be sent to the Lachin corridor”

Key | April 27, 2023 09:44
5 facts about Colonel General Alexander Lentsov

Region | April 27, 2023 09:10
Alexander Lentsov appointed commander of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023