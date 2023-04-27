Pashinyan tells Michel about the importance of proper international response

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, emphasized the importance of the proper response of the international community to Azerbaijan’s actions that undermine the regional security and active steps towards the unconditional implementation of the ruling of the International Court of Justice.

The Government’s press office reports that Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the steps the Azerbaijani side takes in the Lachin Corridor are aimed at the consistent implementation of its policy of ethnic cleansing and the complete expulsion of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.