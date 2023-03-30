Pashinyan and Michel discuss peace talks

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel highlighted consistent efforts for ensuring stability and peace in the region.

Government’s press service reports that during the telephone conversation held today they discussed issues related to the ongoing crisis caused by Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor. They also exchanged views on recent developments, Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process and peace agenda.

Armenian Prime Minister and the President of the European Council had a telephone conversation on March 25 as well.