Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov to meet on March 20

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow on March 20.

TASS says that Zakharova noted that the parties will “thoroughly discuss the further steps to develop bilateral cooperation, as well as the issue of strengthening cooperation in general integration associations – CIS, EAEU, CSTO.”

“They will exchange ideas on current issues of the global agenda. Regional issues will be at the core of the discussion, including the settlement of the situation around the Lachin corridor and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Maria Zakharova said.