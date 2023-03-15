Baku describes Pashinyan’s statement as “blow to the peace process”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada stated today that Yerevan is not interested in normalization of relations with Baku.

“Armenia is not interested in signing a peace treaty, as it opposes the provisions that exclude territorial claims on Azerbaijan, demonstrates non-constructive approach, putting forward ideas about “international mechanisms” and “international institute of guarantees.”

“The fact that the Armenian side, which canceled negotiations on a peace treaty last December, is opposing EU mediation efforts under various pretexts shows its intention to continue the practice of obstructing negotiations, which it has been engaged in for almost 30 years,” Aykhan Hajizada said, commenting on the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He described Pashinyan’s statements as “a blow to the peace process which grossly distort historical facts.”

“The anti-Azerbaijani campaign Pashinyan is conducting, evading his commitments and his own promises made on various international platforms, his rhetoric, nullifying the negotiations on a peace treaty and the efforts of international mediators, does not bode well for Armenia,” Hajizada said.

He stressed that “Pashinyan’s denial of the fact of the forcible expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their lands in the territory of present-day Armenia testifies the intention to continue to justify Armenia’s systematic and targeted policy of ethnic cleansing for decades.”