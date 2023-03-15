Pasinyan: “Azerbaijan makes territorial claims under the peace treaty”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that Armenia received Azerbaijan’s response to the peace treaty 2-3 days ago.

“We see some progress in the document, but the further we go, the more fundamental problems arise.

Azerbaijan is trying to make territorial claims on Armenia under the peace treaty, which is a red line for us.

We see that in the proposals of that text, Azerbaijan is trying to obtain a mandate to carry out genocide and ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh under Armenia’s signature, that is also, a red line for us,” he said at the meeting with journalists.

Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan also pursues the goal of not having a system of guarantees for the implementation of the treaty.

“For example, we have the November 9 document, which is not being implemented. Therefore, this further emphasizes the sensitivity of Armenia. Any document that will be signed must have guarantees of implementation, preferably international,” Nikol Pashinyan said.