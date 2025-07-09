Pashinyan to meet with Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dabhi on July 10 - Mediamax.am

406 views

Pashinyan to meet with Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dabhi on July 10


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 9.

The governmental press service reports that Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today.

 

A bilateral meeting of PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be held in Abu Dhabi on July 10 as part of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | July 9, 2025 12:13
Pashinyan to meet with Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dabhi on July 10

The Future of Education | July 8, 2025 15:01
Dr. Ana Cruz. “AI is a powerful engine, but it needs a skilled driver and a clear roadmap”

Foreign Policy | July 8, 2025 10:53
Lavrov and Fidan reiterate commitment to further coordination
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025