Pashinyan to meet with Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dabhi on July 10

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 9.

The governmental press service reports that Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today.

A bilateral meeting of PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be held in Abu Dhabi on July 10 as part of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.