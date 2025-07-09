Pashinyan to meet with Ilham Aliyev in Abu Dabhi on July 10

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 9.
The governmental press service reports that Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today.
A bilateral meeting of PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be held in Abu Dhabi on July 10 as part of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.