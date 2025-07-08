Lavrov and Fidan reiterate commitment to further coordination

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign ministers of Russian and Turkey, Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan, “exchanged views on the current international situation”.
The Russian Foreign Ministry reports that at the July 7 meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, the ministers reiterated their “commitment to further coordination between the two countries’ foreign ministries to ease tensions in the region and promote political settlement of existing conflicts.”
Lavrov and Fidan discussed key issues of the bilateral agenda, including the implementation of strategic energy projects.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.