Baku rules out creation of international mechanism

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Assistant to the Azerbaijani president Hikmet Hajiyev said that the creation of an international mechanism for discussing the rights and security of the Armenians of Karabakh cannot be a condition by Armenia for signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

TASS says Hajiyev said this in an interview with the Azerbaijani Report newspaper:

“Putting forward the rights and security of the Armenians living in Karabakh and the creation of an international mechanism as a condition by Armenia to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is a completely unacceptable and dangerous approach.”

He stressed that Baku never agreed to this, and Yerevan’s claims on this matter are illogical and are aimed at “creating artificial tension.”

Hikmet Hajiyev added that the issue of the rights and security of the Armenian population living in Karabakh is a purely internal affair of Azerbaijan. “Azerbaijan will not discuss issues related to its sovereignty with third parties, including Armenia,” he concluded.