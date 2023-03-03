Mirzoyan and Borrell discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani recent developments

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell highly assessed the deployment of the EU civilian monitoring mission in Armenia.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry press service reports that during the meeting in New Delhi the interlocutors discussed regional and international security issues.

Ararat Mirzoyan also presented the recent developments in the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, as well as the humanitarian situation created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the Lachin Corridor blockade.