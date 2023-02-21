Pashinyan: International community’s activity only way to restrain Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “we continue to multiply our efforts to focus international attention on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“The non-decreasing activity of the international community is the only way to curb Azerbaijan’s aggressiveness and provocative practices, to fully implement the commitments assumed by the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement and to unblock the Lachin corridor,” the Prime Minister said in his message on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Karabakh movement.

“Even after 35 years, the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are facing serious challenges. Even today, being in blockade, our compatriots are forced to express their will to protect their rights and security. As I have mentioned many times, these actions of Azerbaijan have one goal: to break the will of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to live in their homeland,” the message says.

“We will continue our consistent steps aimed at solving the social and economic issues of Artsakh Armenians, overcoming security challenges, forming mechanisms for protecting the rights and security of Artsakh Armenians. The implementation of these goals requires continuous work and we must be steadfast in this work,” Nikol Pashinyan said.