CSTO ready to “lend a shoulder to Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov said today that Armenia’s decision not to conduct CSTO exercises on its territory is its right.

TASS reports that speaking at a news conference, Colonel-General Sidorov noted:

“This is the right of any state. In this or that situation, they may invite additionally, they may offer to transfer to another territory.”

“If the situation suddenly requires the involvement of the forces and means of the collective security system in the Caucasus region, there is experience, certain plans have also been developed. I think that the CSTO member states will be ready to lend a shoulder to their ally,” the Chief of the Joint Staff added.