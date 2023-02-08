Yerevan receives new proposals from Baku on peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that Armenia has received another proposal from Azerbaijan on the peace treaty and is working on the text.
TASS reports that Mirzoyan stated about this during the joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Analena Berbock.
“We were supposed to meet with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia in Moscow, but the Armenian side postponed its participation due to the blocking of the Lachin Corridor.
Despite this, we have conveyed our proposals to the Azerbaijani side and have recently received new proposals on the peace treaty from Baku. We continue to work on the text,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.
