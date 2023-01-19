Baku says it is ready to negotiate with Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Official Baku stated that "we expect not provocative statements from Armenia which undermine the negotiation process, but consent to hold another meeting to negotiate the text of a peace treaty.”

“We reiterate that Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty based on the five basic principles of the peace process and, as the initiator of the text of this treaty, to hold the next meeting as soon as possible,” TASS quoted spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade as saying.

Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on January 18 that Yerevan has been waiting for Baku’s response to its proposals for already a month.

“The text of the peace treaty was presented by Azerbaijan on October 2, 2022 in Geneva. The discussions on the document continued in Washington. Despite the agreement to hold a third meeting in Moscow on December 23, 2022 to continue the process, it was the Armenian side that unilaterally did not participate in it, which, unfortunately, disrupted the negotiation process,” Hajizade said.