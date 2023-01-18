Alen Simonyan urges to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In a letter addressed to the parliament speakers of over 30 countries and the heads of international parliamentary organizations, the speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly Alen Simonyan noted that the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh is deepening day by day.

“This blockade impedes the free movement of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. At least 1,100 civilians have remained stuck on the road in recent weeks, unable to return home,” the letter says.

Armenian parliament speaker also informed that currently Nagorno-Karabakh is living in the conditions of isolation with an extreme electricity shortage, without access to essential services and goods.

“This siege is nothing more but a vivid continuation of consistent policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan,” Alen Simonyan noted.

In the official letter, he also called on international partners to take measures to prevent the grave situation unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh, including to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan.