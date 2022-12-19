Baku unhappy with statements of Canadian and Lithuanian MFAs

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Official Baku expressed dissatisfaction with the statements of the foreign ministries of Canada and Lithuania that urged to open Lachin corridor.

“We strongly reject the statement of the Canadian Foreign Ministry,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Baku described Ottawa’s position “biased,” noting that Canada can contribute to the peace process by “calling on Armenia to stop using Lachin road for illegal military and economic activities.”

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also expressed surprise and regret at the statement of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

“It is surprising and regrettable that Lithuania, the Baltic country with which Azerbaijan has maintained extensive partnership relations for many years and which attaches particular importance to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of international law in interstate relations and always acts on the basis of these principles, came forward with such a statement,” Aykhan Hajizade, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

He drew Lithuania’s attention to the fact that “there is no territorial unit called “Nagorno-Karabakh” on the territory of Azerbaijan.”

“Just as Lithuania is no longer called a ‘Baltic’ country, it is unacceptable to call Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan by its former names formed during the Soviet Union,” Hajizade said.