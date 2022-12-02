Armenia and Hungary agree to restore relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia and Hungary agreed to restore full diplomatic relations.

This was said in the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the two countries.

“On the 1st of December 2022 Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary held a meeting on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Łódź.

Both sides agreed that there are deep historical and cultural ties, as well as shared Christian heritage between the Armenian and Hungarian nations and highlighted the importance of improving the relations between the Republic of Armenia and Hungary. They also underlined the role of the Armenian community in Hungary, as an officially recognized national minority, which is one of the bridges between the two nations.

The ministers exchanged views about the current stage of relations between Armenia and Hungary. They agreed to restore full diplomatic relations, expressing their intention to open a new chapter in their relations based on mutual trust and respect towards international law.

As a follow-up to the meeting, the two Governments will appoint non-resident ambassadors to explore the possibilities of the development of their relations - especially in the fields of trade, culture, education, and tourism. The necessary diplomatic and administrative procedures will begin in the coming days,” the statement runs.

Mediamax reminds that Armenia suspended diplomatic relations with Hungary in August 2012 following Hungary’s extradition of Azerbaijani national Ramil Safarov who killed Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan in Budapest in 2004. Safarov was pardoned immediately upon his arrival in Baku.