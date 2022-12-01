Lavrov says “West tries to privatize the agreements”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that "The West is trying to privatize the agreements reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides with Russia’s participation.”

TASS reports that speaking at a news conference today, Lavrov said:

“Now the French, the Americans, and the European Union as a whole are trying to compensate for the Minsk Group they buried by wedging into mediation services. Moreover, they are trying to pick up and privatize the agreements reached by the parties with Russia’s participation.”

He noted that, in particular, a meeting of the commission on delimitation was organized in Brussels.

“Well, both Armenians and Azerbaijanis are polite people, they go there. But how it is possible to discuss delimitation without having maps of the former Soviet republics, which exist only in the Russian General Staff,” the Russian foreign minister added.