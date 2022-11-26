Armenian MFA responds to Aliyev’s statement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan stated today that Armenia is ready for the meeting of December 7, in accordance with the format and agreement reached in Prague.

Speaking to Armenpress, the ministry’s spokesperson referred to the statement of the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev that the meeting scheduled for December 7 in Brussels will not take place because the Armenian side agrees to the meeting only in case of participation of President of France Emmanuel Macron.

Hunanyan reminded that the previous meeting was held in Prague, where the sides have reached an agreement to continue meetings.

“The previous meeting in Prague, where the sides have reached an agreement to continue meetings, was held in a quadrilateral format, and logically, the format of the meeting as well as the list of participants should be the same,” the spokesperson said.

He also noted that all the statements of Azerbaijan accusing Armenia of an attempt to disrupt the meeting and the peace process have nothing to do with reality.