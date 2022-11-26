Aliyev says meeting with Pashinyan in Brussels not to take place

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels scheduled for December 7 will not take place.

According to Azerbaijani media, speaking today at the international conference “Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economy” in Baku, Aliyev said:

“The meeting in Brussels was supposed to take place on December 7. But yesterday, Hikmet Hajiyev (assistant to the president of Azerbaijan) informed me that he was contacted from the office of the President of the European Council Charles Michel and was told that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to the meeting only in case of participation of French President Macron in it. This means that this meeting will not take place.”