Pashinyan to meet Macron today

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left on a working visit to France from Brussels.
The Armenian government announced that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace today.
