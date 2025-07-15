Pashinyan to meet Macron today - Mediamax.am

342 views

Pashinyan to meet Macron today


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left on a working visit to France from Brussels.

Pashinyan invites Macron on a state visit to Armenia

The Armenian government announced that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace today.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | July 14, 2025 17:06
Pashinyan to meet Macron today

Foreign Policy | July 14, 2025 15:31
Pashinyan, Costa and von der Leyen discussed security cooperation

Foreign Policy | July 14, 2025 10:41
Pashinyan invites Macron on a state visit to Armenia
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025