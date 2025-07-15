Pashinyan invites Macron on a state visit to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, on the occasion of the National Day.

The message particularly reads:

“The privileged relations between our two countries, as evidenced by the established close high-level political dialogue and the effective cooperation in all areas of bilateral cooperation, have today developed into a strategic partnership, thanks to your steadfast commitment.

I am pleased to emphasize that cooperation between our two countries now encompasses such important areas as the fight against climate change, the protection of biodiversity, as well as artificial intelligence. In this context, I would like to reiterate Armenia’s commitment to contributing to the efforts to address these global challenges.

We also highly appreciate the continued important support of friendly France and your personal efforts aimed at establishing fair and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

With great anticipation of hosting you in Armenia on a state visit this year, please accept, Honorable Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”