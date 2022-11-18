Aliyev: “We don’t understand what peace means in Armenia’s understanding”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that “Armenia wants to include issues related to the Armenian minority in Azerbaijan into the peace treaty.”

Interfax-Azerbaijan reports that receiving a delegation led by the European Union (EU) Special Envoy for the Eastern Partnership Dirk Schuebel on November 17, Aliyev said:

“It will not happen and it is impossible. We will not agree to this. Therefore, we need a very clear position of the Armenian government. I said recently that if they want peace, we will want peace too. If they do not want peace, that is their choice. We did not have peace for thirty years, and Armenia should not forget how it ended.”

“We proposed peace and a kind of base of 5 principles. It was we who proposed to set up a border delimitation commission. It was we who tried to determine the basis for the normalization of relations. Armenia at the initial stage of this process hesitated a lot. And now they are talking about peace, but we do not understand what peace means in their understanding,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“If Armenia wants peace, it must give up very dangerous rhetoric. Armenian officials have recently compared Azerbaijan to ISIS and al-Qaeda. In my opinion, this is a very dangerous rhetoric,” Aliyev said. “When Pashinyan utters such words, he must know that we hear it.” He should think what our reaction will be,” the Azerbaijani president added.