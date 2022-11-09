Summit of the Organization of Turkic States to be held in Samarkand

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held on November 11 in Samarkand.

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the member countries of the Organization will be held on November 10.

The members of the Organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan have the status of observers.

The leaders of all five member states confirmed their participation in the upcoming summit. Following the meeting, they plan to adopt the Samarkand Declaration.

After the summit in Samarkand, the presidency of the OTS will pass from Turkey to Uzbekistan.