Iran’s FM to attend opening of Consulate in Armenia’s Kapan

Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will arrive in Armenia on October 20 on an official visit.

Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that on the same day the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Iran will take place.

 

It is noted that during the visit, the Iranian foreign minister will have meetings also with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan.

 

“On October 21 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will attend the official opening of the Iranian Consulate General in Kapan,” the ministry said in a news release.

