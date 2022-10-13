Armenian deputy FM says EU technical group to arrive in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian deputy foreign minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said that a technical group will arrive from EU to Armenia today.

“They will come to discuss and analyze the issues and criteria of the location of the mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, according to which the EU fact-finding mission should be deployed,” the deputy minister said.

Speaking with reporters, he noted that the Armenian side is open to all proposals that “will strengthen our security in order to avoid the situation we had in September.”

“We see efforts from the West to support both sides to come to a common reconciliation,” Paruyr Hovhannisyan said.