Kremlin comments on Pelosi’s visit to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, referred to the visit of the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Armenia.

He noted that Moscow is ready to welcome Pelosi’s visit to Armenia if it contributes to the stabilization of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“Anything that will be done not in words, but in deeds, will not be loud and populist, but will actually contribute to the normalization of relations in practice, will contribute to the stabilization of the situation on the border, all of that can be welcomed,” TASS quoted Dmitry Peskov as saying.

“We will see whether such noisy actions and statements can actually contribute to normalization. All this will become clear in time,” he added.