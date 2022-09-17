Armenian diplomat urges to end Azerbaijan’s campaign of ethnic cleansing

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Deputy Permanent Representative in UN Geneva Office Nairi Petrossian stated that "in no circumstances should the international community give a blank license to Azerbaijan to pursue its ethnic cleansing campaign”.

Speaking at the 51st Session of the UN Human Rights Council on September 16, he said:

“We are feeling the first-hand dreary consequences of Azerbaijan’s neglect to its international obligations and the conduct that stems thereof. The most recent example of it has been the military aggression Azerbaijan launched on 13 September 2022 against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.

Nairi Petrossian said that the constant attempts of Azerbaijan to carry out ethnic cleansing, either through explicit military aggression or through depriving Armenians of their basic human rights, violate numerous norms of international law.

“There is a lot of homework for Azerbaijan to do, and it is not limited exclusively to the International Humanitarian Law,” he said.

The Armenian diplomat reminded that in 2007 the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination had required Azerbaijan to stop its discriminatory treatment of ethnic Armenians. “Azerbaijan, however, ignored Committees’ demands and went on with its policy of ethnic cleansing,” Nairi Petrossian emphasized.

He also noted that most recently, during consideration of Azerbaijan’s reports within the framework of the 107th session of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) in August 2022, Committee expert Chinsung Chung noted: “There had been many reports on the racially motivated killings of ethnic Armenian civilians, and the violent torture and execution of persons of Armenian origin by Azerbaijani authorities and military personnel”.