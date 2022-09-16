US, Turkey held Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Governments of the United States and Turkey held a third meeting of the U.S.-Turkey Strategic Mechanism Dialogue on September 15 in Washington.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sedat Önal chaired the meeting. U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland also participated in the Dialogue.

The U.S. Department of State said in a news release that “the two reaffirmed their strong cooperation as partners and NATO Allies and engaged in substantive dialogue on strategic global and regional issues and areas of bilateral cooperation.”

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promote peace and stability and to further deepen and strengthen the enduring U.S.- Turkey defense partnership.

“The delegations reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and discussed ways to further NATO coordination. The two delegations explored possible avenues of cooperation in various parts of the world, including the Middle East and Africa, and underlined the importance of promoting peace in the South Caucasus,” the news release reads.