Blinken told Pashinyan he would remain “personally engaged”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“Secretary Blinken conveyed our condolences for the loss of life during recent military actions along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. The Secretary reiterated our commitment to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve issues peacefully. He said that diplomacy was the only way forward and noted he would remain personally engaged”, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price informs.